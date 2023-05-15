ADVERTISEMENT

2023 Great Australian Shiraz Challenge judges announced

The 2023 Great Australian Shiraz Challenge Judges have been confirmed; Jen Pfeiffer (Chairperson); Shavaughn Wells, Sarah Andrew, Steven Paul, Justin Purser and Lindsay Brown.

The Challenge celebrates its 29th year in 2023 and is one of Australia’s longest running independent Wine Shows.

Event Director, Julian McLean, commented: “We are delighted to have our Judging team confirmed for 2023, Fowles Wines will again host this years Judging, entries will open online Monday

August 7th and close Friday September 8th; Judging takes place over 3 days, Tuesday October 3rd to Thursday the 5th .; awards will be announced online: Wednesday November 1st.”

The Great Australian Shiraz Challenge is a unique opportunity for Australia’s premier red winemakers to showcase their Shiraz, benchmark winemaking and regional points of differences and assist with reinforcing the reputation of the variety as a national and international wine icon.

The 2023 Challenge continues the spectacular evolution of the event over the last 29 years; wines entered are classed and tasted based on climate and regional points of difference, this ensures all entries are judged fairly and objectively.

In 2016, individual State based trophies and the best Shiraz over 5 years old were introduced and in 2021, the Best Organic Shiraz Trophy acknowledged Winemakers commitment to this category; in 2022 a Sparkling Shiraz class was introduced, further enhancing the appeal of the Challenge.

