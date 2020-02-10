Take your places: Pinot Noir NZ 2021 tickets go on sale

Pinot Noir lovers across the world are now able to secure their places at New Zealand’s most internationally-recognised wine event, as ticket sales open.

Pinot Noir NZ 2021 is the seventh reprise of the four yearly event that draws worldwide attention since its launch in 2001.

Showcasing the country’s Pinot Noir and the people who make it, it has cemented its place on the global wine calendar as a unique combination of information, inspiration, interaction and experience.

The three-day celebration attracts an eclectic mix of Pinot Noir lovers to New Zealand from every corner of the globe – restaurateurs and sommeliers, private enthusiasts, international trade and wine media – different in background but common in shared love of this beguiling wine variety.

As usual, however, places are both limited and in high demand, according to the event’s co-chair, Pen Naish.

“We’ve already had huge interest from both here and overseas,” said Naish.

“Only 600 tickets are available, but experience tells us that demand will far exceed that.”

Next year’s event – marking the twentieth year since it all began – will take place at Te Pae, New Zealand’s impressive new conference centre in Christchurch from 23-25 February 2021, making it the first time the event has travelled that far south.

“Pinot Noir NZ 2021 will be the biggest and best yet,” explains co-chair Helen Masters.

“It will feature 120 of New Zealand’s top wineries from eight different regions.

“This is a unique opportunity for attendees to get up close to the best Kiwi pinots and the people who produce them, all in one place. If you’re a true pinot fan, this is one event you simply cannot miss.”

The programme includes two formal tastings – one international, the other New Zealand-focused, complemented by a fascinating programme of talks and presentations which will both inspire and educate guests about Pinot Noir grown in this dynamic corner of the world.

In the afternoons, informal tastings will be hosted by each wine region where guests can meet the winemakers and taste their wines. Evening parties will bring everyone together, celebrating New Zealand’s unique wine and food, music and culture.

Keynote speakers from all around the wine world will share their insights alongside home grown personalities. The glittering line-up includes influential wine writers Jasper Morris (UK and Burgundy), Joe Czerwinski (USA), Elaine Chukan Brown (USA), Nick Stock (Australia), Emma Jenkins MW (NZ) and Dr Andrew Hedley (NZ), with more to be announced in the coming months.

To avoid missing out on Pinot Noir NZ 2021, people are urged to book now online at www.pinotnz.co.nz