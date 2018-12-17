Susan Mickan joins Kirrihill Wines as chief winemaker

Kirrihill Wines announces the appointment of Susan (Susie) Mickan to the role of chief winemaker.

Mickan has completed 32 vintages across Australia, Spain, China and the US and brings with her a wealth of experience in the Australian and international wine industry. As an experienced winemaker across all wine styles and grades, Mickan brings with her a strong commercial understanding of the wine industry having worked for small, large and multinational wine companies.

“The appointment of Susie could not have come at better time for Kirrihill Wines, as the company is well positioned to lead the way as a premium winemaker on the global stage,” CEO Ben Gibson said.

“Mathew Lawson, our commercial and export director and I met Susie 20 years ago. We worked together then and have maintained a strong friendship ever since. It is fantastic that we are reunited and now have the opportunity together to relentlessly pursue further success for Kirrihill wines, forged on the back of strong relationships and outstanding winemaking.”