Château Tanunda farewells chief winemaker after a decade

Neville Rowe, chief winemaker at Château Tanunda. Image courtesy Château Tanunda

Château Tanunda has said farewell to its chief winemaker, Neville Rowe, who has been with the Barossa winery since 2015.

In an open letter proprietor and custodian John Geber and managing director Michelle Geber acknowledged Rowe’s “incredible tenure” with the business.

“Following a 35-year career in wine, Neville’s next well-deserved pursuit is to unfurl the sails on his beloved yacht and spend time at sea – wherever the wind may take him.”

“During his time at Château Tanunda, Neville was named a ‘Top 100 Master Winemaker’ in 2020 and 2022 by UK-based publication The Drinks Business,” they continued.

“Neville’s craftsmanship saw The Everest Shiraz gain consecutive 96-point ratings from Huon Hooke in 2016, 2017, and 2018 and the esteemed 100 Year Old Vines Shiraz 2018 score 97 points by wine reviewers Andrew Caillard MW and Ken Gargett. We thank him for his dedication to crafting the exceptional collection of wines in our portfolio and bringing them to the world.”

Château Tanunda’s senior winemaker Jeremy Ottawa will be joined by the newly appointed senior winemaker Reid Bosward. Bosward has crafted fine wines for renowned producers across France, South Africa and Australia. Working alongside Ottawa and Bosward is assistant winemaker, Patrick Long who joins the winery with 28 vintages across South Australia and Western Australia under his belt.

“On behalf of the Geber family, we offer our sincere thanks to Neville for his service and wish him all the best for the future,” concluded the letter.

