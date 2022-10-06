ADVERTISEMENT

Winemaker Janice Mcdonald joins partner Stuart Pym at Flowstone Wines

Flowstone winemakers Stuart Pym and Janice Macdonald

Margaret River’s Flowstone Wines has welcomed Janice McDonald to the business. Janice is known for her commitment to excellent winemaking and brewing in a career spanning 30 years.

Most recently, she was director of winemaking at Burch Family Wines, where she was responsible for the wines of Howard Park and MadFish for more than ten years. In 2018 Janice was awarded Gourmet Traveller WINE Winemaker of the Year.

Pym and McDonald have previously worked together in establishing the quirky Suckfizzle brand and Stella Bella Wines in 1999. Both were key players in the establishment of Matilda Bay Brewing Co in the late 1980s before taking up winemaking roles at Voyager Estate and Devil’s Lair, respectively.

This proven partnership will continue to focus on small parcels from vineyards they manage and own.

“We believe the vineyard creates our wines. Our role is to interpret and work in our vineyards using sustainable practices to maximise the vineyard’s health, the well-being of the environment and the quality of each harvest,” Pym said.

“We’ve both been making wine in Margaret River for over 30 years, and we acknowledge that vineyards and climate continue to evolve, which means there are always practices we can adopt to enhance the quality of the wines we produce.”

“Stuart has achieved great things with Flowstone, and I’m looking forward to building on that success with him. Producing exceptional wine from the Margaret River region will always be at the heart of Flowstone,” McDonald added.

In 2013, with a long history of winemaking in Margaret River, working on brands such as Voyager Estate, Devil’s Lair, and Stella Bella, Stuart Pym turned his attention to handcrafting his distinct style.

The focus remains on Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Cabernet Sauvignon, but unexpected and experimental blends are available, including a Gewürtztraminer, Touriga and Shiraz/ Grenache.

