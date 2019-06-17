Strong wine exports offer big opportunities for wine brands

Export opportunities for Australian wine are the strongest they’ve been for more than a decade, with favourable trading conditions and increased investment providing extra impetus.

Helping wine businesses capture these opportunities is the focus of Wine Australia’s Growing Wine Exports program – an initiative of the Australian Government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package (the $50m Package).

Wine Australia chief executive officer Andreas Clark said, “Growing Wine Exports is about upskilling businesses so they can sell more wine, more profitably, in more markets, with greater security.

“The $50m Package has given us an unprecedented opportunity to invest in export market intelligence, tools, calculators and case studies, and deliver heavily subsidised workshops that are completely hands-on; focus on individual business circumstances; and will help all wine businesses drive sales and profit growth.

“No matter where you are in your own export journey, Growing Wine Exports will build your confidence to export, introduce new skills and facilitate greater export success”, he said.

Workshop participants will get the latest insights on:

• preparing for a market visit

• pitching their brand

• finding a distributor

• outpacing their competitors

• navigating export laws

• pricing for profit, and

• maximising their success in-market.

Here’s what people are saying about the workshops:

Nick Whiteway, director of First Growth Pty Ltd

“First Chinese tasting/presentation. Nailed it! Your training was spot on! You guys prepped me for the whole gift, lunch, toasts and photos. My pitch blew their mind!”

Eliza Brown, All Saints Estate

“The session was fantastic, pitched really well and made you think about your brand and capabilities. Also had a good overview on the opportunities.”

Hugh Baldwin, Belvidere Winery

“As a wine company that already successfully exports 250–300 containers a year, Growing Wine Exports has helped us identify plenty of areas to sharpen up and increase efficiencies…but also how to expand and better read what the market is telling us.”

Michael Karasek from Karasek Wines

“As a regular exporter to China, I thought I was across most things dealing with exports however I am very happy to say that I picked up a few little gems in this seminar which I will put into practice in the market. A highly recommended course suited for the beginner right through to the more experienced.”

Vincent Bligh, Domaines & Vineyards

“The spreadsheet tools are something often overlooked, but for a small business they would be time consuming to construct and therefore decisions are made more on the fly, the gift of the tool could be the greatest benefit alone if it helps planning across many wineries.”

Visit the Wine Australia website for the full schedule of Growing Wine Exports workshops: www.wineaustralia.com/au/growing-wine-exports