Retail buyer tour to create sales opportunities for WA wine

The delegates visited Domaine Naturaliste. Image courtesy Wine Western Australia

A delegation of 10 wine retail buyers were funded to visit Margaret River and the Great Southern in an aim to create new relationships and sales opportunities for both new-to-market and established WA wine brands. WA Wines to the World – together with the South West Development Commission, Great Southern Development Commission (TradeStart), and Australia’s South West – were behind the funding for the visits.

This industry-led immersive tour covered both regions, packed full of curated producer tastings, regional masterclasses and trade showcase events, as well as exploration of the landscapes and terroir of the regions. Retail buyers from the United Kingdom and selected Asian markets took part, including direct importers and those seeking to expand their wine ranges via third party importer/distributors.

More than 40 WA fine wine producers were showcased through multiple activations ranging from new-to-market tastings and business matching events to educational masterclasses and more experiential events that capitalised on the stunning landscapes of both wine regions.

Coinciding with the retail buyer tour, wine writer and influencer Matthew Jukes was also in the region, meeting up with the tour group across a number of events. As a key figure in the UK and European media, Jukes was also an exciting addition as international guest judge at the WA Good Food Guide Wine Awards Night in Perth on 9 October.

To find out more about WA Wines to the World and upcoming wine export opportunities, you can contact Liz Mencel at [email protected].

About WA Wines to the World

WA Wines to the World (WAWTTW) is an industry-led export program coordinated by Wines of Western Australia in conjunction with Hydra Consulting, with funding support provided by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD). The program runs for five years from July 2021.

The program aims to increase the volume of WA wine exported to 20 per cent of production; substantially increase the total value of wine exported; and in addition, increase the number of WA wine producers that are successfully exporting.

