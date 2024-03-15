Strong Australian wine presence at ProWein 2024

Australian presence at ProWein 2024. Image courtesy Wine Australia

Wine Australia returned to Germany this week for the world’s biggest trade fair for the wine and spirits industry ProWein Düsseldorf, bringing 70 Australian winery representatives and a diverse line-up of more than 350 wines.

The Australian wine stand is a firm fixture at the three-day business-to-business fair and a critical opportunity for Australian wineries to connect with international trade visitors, such as major buyers from the UK, Europe, USA, Canada and Asia. This year, 47,000 visitors from 135 countries attended the fair over the three days.

The Australian wine showcase featured 20 winery and regional booths, and an education area packed with 500 attendees for the 15 masterclasses covering numerous topics, including:

sparkling wines from the Adelaide Hills

surprises from the Riverland

cool climate Tasmania

organic wines

Cabernet Sauvignon icons

Margaret River Chardonnay, and

gems from Great Southern.

Onsite at the trade fair, Wine Australia CEO Martin Cole said he was pleased with Australia’s presence.

“ProWein is one of the world’s biggest global wine trade fairs, and it was great to see a team Australia approach – both with the wineries on our stand and those surrounding our stand. It was clear that many of them had busy and productive meetings and I have no doubt that they left a lasting impression on trade.”

Among the wine exhibitors and trade attendees as Wine Victoria CEO Stephanie Duboudin.

“It was a great year at ProWein, with a lot of interesting meetings and tastings with buyers from across Europe, Asia, Middle East and the US,” said Duboudin. “The Victorian masterclass generated a lot of interest and was a great opportunity to showcase the diversity of wines we produce across the state.”

For Colm Mooney, head of global sales at Burge Family Wine Estates, this year was his 18th ProWein.

“Our diary was full with 30 pre-booked meetings before the fair kicked off and I’m confident that we’ll get some solid commercial outcomes,” said Mooney.

Wine educator and writer Dr Nicolas Dilger said the Australian wine masterclasses were “the best masterclasses in the fair”.

“They brought to life the vibrant personalities behind the wines and the country’s unique regions and showcased the quality and sheer diversity of Australian wine.”

The full list of exhibitors and a floor plan is available on Wine Australia’s digital platform Australian Wine Connect: https://connect.australianwine.com/experience/prowein-2024-germany

Next in the trade show calendar, Australian wineries will join Wine Australia at Vinexpo Asia (28 to 30 May 2024) in Hong Kong, as part of the Australian Pavilion. Exhibitor registrations are now closed but more information about Wine Australia’s presence at the event is available here: https://connect.australianwine.com/experience/vinexpo-asia-2024-hong-kong

