Grant Burge partners with Dylan Alcott in new campaign

Dylan Alcott AO. Image Dialogue PR

Grant Burge has partnered with Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott, AO to encourage all Australians to celebrate their ambitions, achieve their goals and leave their own mark on society.

A remarkable role model who has already achieved so much in his 31 years – including four Paralympic gold medals and being the only male in any form of tennis to win the Golden Slam – Dylan knows how much is possible, both personally and professionally, with the right mindset.

In his new role as Grant Burge ambassador, Dylan shared a glimpse into his motivations, future aspirations and how he strives to leave his mark on society, focused on promoting equality across all abilities.

“I’m pumped to join the Grant Burge family and be part of Leave Your Mark, a campaign that shares my own desire to motivate people to be the best version of themselves and make a difference,” Alcott said.

“It’s not about our past achievements or wins but what we are going to do next; being future focused and striving to make a positive impact in what we do.”

As part of the brand’s alliance with Dylan and demonstrating how the iconic winery continues to leave its mark today, Grant Burge has also become an official partner of the Dylan Alcott Foundation – a charitable organisation with the purpose of helping young adults living with a disability to achieve their dreams and realise their full potential.

To mark the partnership, Grant Burge will be donating $2 from select wine bottle sales later this year to establish tertiary education scholarships in conjunction with the foundation across the country, eliminating barriers to education and providing future work opportunities for all Australians.

“Leave Your Mark is a campaign that represents Grant Burge’s progressive approach to winemaking, our commitment to continually evolving our portfolio and ensuring we are crafting premium wines to be enjoyed by all that over-deliver at every price point,” Accolade Wines marketing director ANZ Jack Glover said.

“Importantly, at the heart of the Leave Your Mark campaign is the message that it’s not about our past achievements but what we are going to do next. As a brand, Grant Burge is committed to pushing the envelope when it comes to category innovation, premiumisation and diversification.

“We are a market leader of premium Australian Shiraz and the Leave Your Mark campaign, spearheaded by Dylan Alcott, is designed to grow the category, and bring new audiences to the world of premium wine.”

Launching an extensive through the line campaign across linear and digital TV, digital out of home, social, retail and PR, the Leave Your Mark campaign has been developed by creative agency Milkmoney and their sister agency Octagon, PR agency Dialogue PR and media agency Havas Melbourne.

