South Aussie rosé named best of the year at China drinks show

Clare Valley’s Taylors Wines has taken home a top prize at China’s premier value wine and spirits competition for its Estate Pinot Noir Rosé 2020.

The pinnacle pink rosé has been named ‘Rosé of the Year’ at this year’s China Wine & Spirits Best Value Awards.

Crafted from premium Adelaide Hills fruit, this new-world rosé presents a crisp and lively acidity, with a delicate palate of fresh berry notes and fruity aromas balanced with a perfectly dry finish.

Summer may have drawn to a close, but thankfully, rosé season has become an all-year-round affair.

Data from the latest IRI National Liquor Scan shows that Aussies are now sipping rosé beyond the summer months, with the pink drink on an upward sales trajectory since 2018.

Rosé is also one of the top three fastest growing wine varieties, growing at 30% in the latest figures – behind Grenache at 52% and ahead of Pinot Noir at 27%.

“While traditionally it’s our red wines that excite the palates of Chinese wine judges, we are thrilled that our Estate rosé has taken the crown for Rosé of the Year at the China Wine & Spirits Best Value Awards,” said third-generation winemaker and managing director Mitchell Taylor.

“Australia hasn’t been immune to the rosé wave that has taken over the international drinks industry and it’s exciting that Australia is being recognised amongst some of the best producers in the world for our take on this delicious wine style.”

Judged blind by a panel of 100 wine experts, the China Wine & Spirits Best Value Awards is the largest and most prestigious wine and spirits competition in China.

The win comes at a contentious time following the introduction of import tariffs by Chinese authorities in late 2020 which placed duties of up to 212% on Australian wines coming into the major export market.

The competition results paint a different picture, with many Australian wineries claiming top gongs at the competition.

Queen of Hearts rosé from Curtis Family Vineyards, Take it to the Grave rosé from Fourth Wave Wine, and Globe Skimmer Rosé from Zonte’s Footstep all took home medals in the rosé category.

The major award follows an incredibly successful start to the year for the family winery on the international awards show circuit.

Just last month, Taylors was crowned Winery of the Year (Imported) at the San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge against 13 other wine-producing nations.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!