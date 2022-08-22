ADVERTISEMENT

Pure Wine Co. takes national stride with Pepper Tree Wines and Longview Vineyard.

Longview Vineyard in the Adelaide Hills. Photo courtesy Brand Warrior Communications.

Sales and distribution business Pure Wine Co recently signed Hunter Valley winery, Pepper Tree Wines, and will now nationally distribute its long-term Adelaide Hills partner, Longview Vineyard.

Pure Wine Co is a distributor and importer of fine wine and their portfolio represents carefully selected family wine producers, focusing on market representation in Australian and international markets.

“Our focus is on attracting and retaining the best team and wine brands possible,” Pure Wine Co CEO Daniel Killey said.

“The onboarding of Pepper Tree Wines and the national appointment of Longview Vineyard is a testament to this.

“Pure Wine Co has the potential to become one of Australia’s major distribution businesses. Our ambition is to build the most desirable portfolio, and the domestic market is key to our success.”

Pepper Tree Wines has been a part of the Hunter wine community for thirty years.

While Pepper Tree Wines started with a focus solely on grapes from the Hunter Valley, almost three decades on, head winemaker Gwyn Olsen is making wines drawing on multi-regional vineyards from Hunter and Orange in New South Wales to Coonawarra and Wrattonbully in South Australia.

“Having a distributor of this calibre and dynamism taking on our portfolio is both important and exciting, and we look forward to our next chapter. Sales and distribution are a significant aspect of our business, and we believe we have appointed the best company to do this for us”, said John Davis, Pepper Tree proprietor and managing director.

Longview Vineyards’ proprietor, Peter Saturno, was also excited to distribute nationally with Pure Wine Co and believed this new agreement solidified the joint commitment between the two parties.

“Having been distributed by Pure Wine Co in Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia for eleven years, we are extremely excited to be moving to a national distribution model with Pure Wine Co,” said Peter.

Based in Stirling in the Adelaide Hills, Pure Wine Co-operates throughout Australia, servicing independent on- and off-premise and multiple national retail accounts.

