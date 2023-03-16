ADVERTISEMENT

Singapore market a ‘perfect match’ for SA wines

Bec Hardy Wines has been catapulted into a key Asian market after striking a new deal through a government initiative to grow the state’s wine exports.

The McLaren Vale-based winery secured its first order with major Singapore retailer Little Farms.

The deal comes weeks after the launch of the SA government’s South Australian Wine Ambassadors Club (SAWAC) chapter in Singapore, established to fuel export growth and create new markets.

The deal has led to some of South Australia’s premium wine regions being introduced to the Singaporean market, including an Adelaide Pinot Gris and Sauvignon Blanc, a Limestone Coast Cabernet Sauvignon and a McLaren Vale Shiraz, with plans to expand selection after the initial rollout.

Trade and Investment Minister Nick Champion has met with Little Farms and Bec Hardy Wines to gain insights into the partnership and explore opportunities for other South Australian companies to tap into the success of SAWAC.

“Singapore is a critical trading partner for South Australian produce and wine, and one of our biggest export markets,” SA Minister for Trade and Investment Nick Champion said.

“It’s seen as the gateway to Asia and this mission will fast-track ties to expand the State’s footprint.

“I look forward to hearing from Singapore’s global wine ambassadors first-hand as we seek further opportunities to connect them with South Australian exporters.

The visit – part of the Minister’s trade mission to Singapore – coincides with Little Farms showcasing SA wines through a series of in-store tastings and wine pairing dinners this month, including cellar door restaurant ‘The Kitchen at Bec Hardy’ featuring at Little Farms’ stores.

“The Department for Trade and Investment has always been supportive of our export endeavours and our adviser provided introductions to the new faces we hadn’t met,” Bec Hardy Wines joint managing director Richard Dolan said.

“During our first post-pandemic trip to Asia last September, it was particularly important to connect with Austrade and our South Australian Regional Directors – they arranged a meeting for us with Little Farms and we took the opportunity from there.”

This partnership will pave the way for more local producers to connect with Singapore consumers.

Bec Hardy Wines was introduced to Little Farms – a high-quality specialty grocer – after the Department for Trade and Investment organised a meeting between the pair through its Singapore office.

A virtual wine tasting was then arranged to help secure the deal, with sample products shipped to Little Farms directly.

Singapore is the fifth-largest destination market for SA wine exports. In the year to January 2023, exports to Singapore were valued at $108.1 million and represented eight per cent of all SA wine exports.

South Australian businesses can learn more about the growing ways the Department for Trade and Investment can support them at export.sa.gov.au/trade-team

Little Farms is one of 43 SAWAC importers selected to drive sales in six key markets: Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, India and New Zealand.

