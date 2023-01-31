ADVERTISEMENT

Exports to Singapore get a digital boost

Australian exporters hope to see faster export documentation and easier access into Singapore’s markets, as certification between Australia and Singapore moves towards paperless trading.

A/g deputy secretary Nicola Hinder PSM said Australia and Singapore committed to the Digital Economy Agreement in 2020, collaborating on digital trade to benefit agricultural, food and wine industries.

“Using electronic export certification (eCert) means the relevant information is sent directly to overseas government agencies almost instantly, allowing for quicker clearance times so producers can get their goods to market faster,” Hinder said.

“This results in less time waiting on a rubber-stamp for paperwork, a reduction in fraudulent behaviour and easier record keeping.

“We have just started a process called a parallel exchange. That means we are using the paper certification alongside the eCert for consignments of edible meat exported from Australia. Our government counterparts in Singapore will have both methods of certification during the transition period.

“We plan to be fully paperless later this year and to add other commodities as agreed.

“The Digital Economy Agreement delivers a comprehensive framework for bilateral cooperation, to help businesses and consumers make the most of the digital economy.

“Together with Singapore we’ve negotiated cutting-edge new rules. We’ve signed up to agreements on areas including e-certification for agricultural exports and imports, data innovation and protection, artificial intelligence, e-invoicing, and digital identity.

“Singapore is our largest trading and investment partner in the ASEAN region, and this step is confirmation of the openness, collaboration and trust between our two countries.

“Australia is at the forefront of digital trade. We have already moved to a paperless eCert exchange with the EU and we’ve worked with our key trading partner, Singapore, to do the same.”

