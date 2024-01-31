ADVERTISEMENT

“Perfect match”: Brown Brothers teams up with Australian beauty brand

Brown Brothers has leveraged its consumers’ love of beauty through a brand collaboration, with the wine company teaming up with Australian online beauty retailer Adore Beauty. With the purchase of any specially marked bottle from the Brown Brothers Prosecco, Moscato or Cienna range, consumers receive a $20 Adore Beauty gift voucher, which is redeemable at the online store.

Brown Brothers brand manager Monique Brougham said that through this collaboration, Brown Brothers and Adore Beauty aim to provide consumers with unique experiences based on what they love.

“We know our consumers love wine, but we also know they love beauty and self-care, making Adore Beauty the perfect match for us,” said Brougham.

Whether it’s pizza, Prosecco and (nail) polish, or a glass of Moscato and a face mask, Brown Brothers and Adore Beauty are seeking to bring ‘a touch of glamour, a little bit of self-care, and a whole lot of fun’ to consumers’ everyday routine.

