Second Family of Twelve wine tutorial announced

After a terrific response to the first tutorial, the Family announce a second tutorial for next year.

It will take place August 4-6, 2019, at Family winery Villa Maria’s Auckland estate.

The purpose of wine tutorial is to pass on first-hand knowledge to the next generation of industry leaders taking New Zealand wine into the future. The tutorial is open globally to those working with New Zealand wine in the spheres of sommelier, retailer, wine trade or educator.

Family Chair, Paul Donaldson, says the inaugural tutorial “challenged, delighted and stimulated the candidates who performed admirably and grew as professionals. We were extremely proud of how confidently our Family wines sat alongside labels from some of the world’s most renowned wine producers”

“The Family of Twelve’s collective background presents an unmatched opportunity to develop palates and generate twelve ambassadors for New Zealand wine. Once again, we will identify twelve candidates within the global wine market involved in promoting New Zealand wine”

Andres Aragon Perez, Head Sommelier of Australia’s Merivale restaurant group, Tutorial Dux 2018., said: “An amazing opportunity to immerse myself in this breathtaking landscape of quality wines. I tasted blind the very best of New Zealand wine against many iconic wines from around the globe. This put into perspective all of the hard work the Family of Twelve wineries put into their wines. I strongly recommend all quality-minded wine professionals apply for this tutorial and have the opportunity to meet twelve inspiring leaders of New Zealand wine and taste their incredible wines”

Applications will open shortly for just twelve wine professionals to join the unique two and a half-day wine tutorial. It will feature eight workshops and three dinners, with Family members presenting a selection of Family wines alongside fine international benchmark wines.

All candidates will be selected through a written submission which will address the question:

‘Why do you think you’ll make a good ambassador for fine New Zealand wine?’

At the conclusion of the tutorial one of the twelve candidates will receive the ‘The Family of Twelve Award’ for the tutorial’s standout communicator. To establish ‘The Family of Twelve Award’ all participants will be appraised on both the strength and persuasion of their communication and on their tasting ability. The winner will receive a dozen magnums of the Family’s hero wines for their cellar.

For more information please contact Family Chair Paul Donaldson via email: paul@pegasusbay.com

Applications open 1st December 2018 and close 22nd February 2019.

For further information and to apply please click here, or contact Kate Pritchard info@familyoftwelve.co.nz

Photo (left to right):

Timothy Evill of Lawson’s Dry Hills, Paul Donaldson of Pegasus Bay, Annie Millton of Millton Vineyards, Stephan Walliser of Fromm Winery, Karen Fistonich of Villa Maria, Judy Finn of Neudorf Vineyards, Clive Weston of Nautilus Estate, Aaron Drummond of Craggy Range, Pip Goodwin of Palliser Estate, Blair Walter of Felton Road, Helen Masters of Ata Rangi and Paul Brajkovich of Kumeu River.