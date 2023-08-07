ADVERTISEMENT

2023 Len Evans Tutorial scholars announced

2022 tutor Iain Riggs. Photo: Chris Elfes

Twelve Australian wine professionals have been announced as the next participants of the Len Evans Tutorial, to be held in the Hunter Valley from 30 October to 3 November 2023.

The 12 successful scholars were selected from over 180 candidates, the most ever received in the 21-year history of the tutorial.

The 2023 students are:

Steve Baraglia – Chief Winemaker, Pikes Wines, Pike & Joyce Wines, Naked Run, SA

Andre Bondar – Owner and Winemaker, Bondar Wines, SA

Emma Farrelly – Director of Wine, The State Buildings, Como The Treasury, WA

Jack Glover – Marketing Director, Accolade Wines, NSW

Liz Heidenreich – Winemaker, Liz Heidenreich Wines, Peter Teakle Wines, SA

Louella Mathews – Group Sommelier, Trippas White Group, NSW

Kaylene Reynolds – Sales, Marketing and Education, Prince Wine Store, Vic

Tim Shand – Chief Winemaker, Voyager Estate, WA

Kate Sturgess – Winemaker, Brokenwood Wines, NSW

Alister Timms – Winemaker, Shadowfax Winery, Vic

Matthew Paul Turnbull – Owner, A Good Bunch, SA

Penelope Vine – Head Sommelier, Trader House (Cutler & Co and Marion), Vic

“As always it was a difficult decision choosing who should attend the Tutorial, even more so in 2023 with record applications. I know the entire board is excited about the strength, diversity and backgrounds of this year’s candidates and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to the Hunter,” said Sally Evans, chair of the Len Evans Tutorial board.

Over the decades, the Len Evans Tutorial has proved to be an invaluable training ground for its scholars, many of whom have gone on to become wine show chairs and senior wine judges, industry leaders and better wine professionals.

