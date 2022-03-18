Say hello to the recipients of the Sydney Royal Wine Study scholarships

2022 Sydney Royal Wine Professional Development recipient Samuel Renzaglia. Image courtesy RAS Foundation

The RAS Foundation (RASF) has recognised ten of Australia’s top up-and-coming wine professionals as the recipients of its Sydney Royal Wine Study and Sydney Royal Wine Professional Development scholarships.

Each year, following the completion of the Sydney Royal Wine Show, the RAS Wine Committee joins forces with the RASF to raise money from the sale of the excess wine samples to bolster the future of the Australian wine industry by investing in the next generation.

The Sydney Royal Wine Study Scholarship and Sydney Royal Wine Professional Development Scholarship recognise the importance of assisting wine’s future leaders by supporting students currently studying a wine-related course at a University, TAFE or VET institution and professionals committed to advancing the industry and their careers through further study.

RAS Wine Committee Chair Sally Evans said the future of the Australian wine industry relies on the enthusiasm of our next generation.

“The core value and aim of the RAS Wine Committee and KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show is to advance the quality of the Australian wine through evaluation and industry feedback, and this also extends to supporting those who will continue this legacy,” Evans said.

“The Sydney Royal Wine Study and Sydney Royal Wine Professional Development scholarships are our way of investing in the future of Australian wine and its up-and-coming leaders; leaders who have already demonstrated a great contribution and passion towards the industry.”

Sydney Royal Wine Professional Development Scholarship recipients:

Courtney Tate – Courtney currently works with fine wine merchants Negociants and hopes to keep her palate and knowledge sharp by combining her enrolment in the Assessment Course (AWAC) with greater involvement in wine judging.

Sydney Royal Wine Study Scholarship recipients:

Samuel Parker – Currently studying his Bachelor of Viticulture & Oenology in South Australia, Samuel’s respect for vineyard longevity and sustainability and helping wineries of all sizes adapt to the challenges of the environment will hopefully see him play an important role in the Australian wine industry.

