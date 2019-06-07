SAWIA Environmental Excellence Awards: nominations now open

Nominations are opening for the awards that celebrate South Australian Wine Industry Association (SAWIA) members who provide leadership and inspire others toward strong environmental management.

Details about previous winners can be found on SAWIA’s website here, while short videos about some of the past initiatives are available here.

There are three award categories – one each for small-medium and large winery businesses, and for viticulture. A new simplified nomination form is available from SAWIA’s website here.

Entry is open to SAWIA members only, and there is no cost to enter. Winners will be announced at SAWIA’s Annual Members’ Lunch in September 2019. For more information, contact Mark Gishen on 8222 9278 or mark@winesa.asn.au