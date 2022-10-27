ADVERTISEMENT

SAWIA celebrates sustainability with Environmental Excellence Awards

2022 Environmental Excellence Awards winner. Image SAWIA

Taylors Wines, Henschke, Treasury Wine Estates and Hayes Family Wines have been named the winners of the 2022 Environmental Excellence Awards, presented by the South Australian Wine Industry Association (SAWIA).

The 2022 awards had a theme of Leadership and SAWIA Chief Executive Brian Smedley said all entrants displayed strong environmental leadership despite a challenging economic climate.

“These awards recognise and celebrate the achievements and innovations of South Australian wine companies in environmental practice and provide leadership and inspiration for others to benefit from improved environmental management,” Smedley said.

“This year, it is especially positive to recognise sustainability initiatives that progressed in spite of tough operating conditions brought on by COVID-19 and other externalities.”

The Large Winery category was won by Taylors Wines for their emissions reduction target and results, commitment to environmental management systems implementation, use of low-carbon flat eco-bottles and active involvement in biodiversity conservation and preservation of endangered seahorse habitat.

The Small-Medium Winery category was won by Henschke for their future-proofing projects including investing in renewable power generation and battery storage, coupled with real-time energy monitoring to move the business towards grid independence as part of their 100% renewable energy supply goal.

The Viticulture category saw the panel award two winners: Treasury Wine Estates and Hayes Family Wines, with both making significant improvements relative to their scale of operation in a range of areas from regenerative farming, biodiversity conservation, water-use efficiency and integrated pest management.

“These initiatives are examples of the wine industry’s excellent record in environmental stewardship that contributes towards South Australia’s clean and green reputation,” Smedley said.

The 2022 Environmental Excellence Awards were presented at SAWIA’s annual luncheon held on 27 October 2022.

The awards program aims to recognise and raise the profile of SAWIA members that go above and beyond the basics of environmental management systems, by demonstrating leadership in adopting substantive and quantifiable improvements in areas of energy and carbon, land and biodiversity, water and waste.

The program also helps to identify the current environmental issues facing the wine industry in Australia, and the mechanisms used by businesses to address those issues.

