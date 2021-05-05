Entries now open for SAWIA’s Environmental Excellence Awards

Entries are now open for the 2021 Environmental Excellence Awards which celebrate leadership in environmental management in the South Australian wine industry.

The Awards, delivered by the South Australian Wine Industry Association (SAWIA) on behalf of the industry, recognise wineries who adopt substantive and quantifiable improvements in key areas of environmental management.

“The South Australian wine industry has demonstrated excellence in environmental stewardship for many years, leading to a strong clean and green reputation,” said SAWIA Chief Executive Brian Smedley.

“But we can always do better as an industry. The SAWIA Environmental Excellence Awards aim to highlight members who demonstrate leadership in areas such as energy and carbon, land and biodiversity, water and waste.”

The theme for 2021 is Leadership in the face of tough operating conditions brought on by COVID-19 and other externalities. There are three award categories: Small/Medium Wineries, Large Wineries, and Viticulture. This year, the criteria for awards have been broadened and the application process simplified.

“The program also helps us to identify the current environmental issues facing the Australian wine industry and community, so that we can find and share practical solutions to those issues,” Brian said.

“SAWIA understands the significant challenges to the wine sector in the past year, and the program is seeking to provide recognition of the significant improvements in environmental management that SAWIA members have made during this challenging period.”

Entry is open to SAWIA members and there is no cost to enter. Winners will be announced at SAWIA’s Annual Members’ Lunch in September. Entry is easy:

1. Download, complete and submit an entry form from the SAWIA website; or

2. Phone in applications to Mark Gishen on (08) 8222 9278.

Shortlisted entries will be asked to attend a brief online interview with the Judging panel (of approximately 45 minutes).

Short videos about some of the past winners and their initiatives are also available on the SAWIA website.

SAWIA’s Environmental Excellence Awards for 2021 are sponsored by Tarac Technologies, Green Industries SA, and Primary Industries and Regions SA. For more information, contact Mark Gishen on (08) 8222 9278 or mark@winesa.asn.au.

