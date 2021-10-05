Environmental Excellence winners announced for 2021

Image (from left to right): Dorota Clausen (Pernod Ricard Winemakers, Winner Large Business Category), Oliver Lovat (Green Industries SA, Sponsor), Jeremy Blanks (Tarac Technologies, Sponsor), Geoff Johnston (Pirramimma, Winner Viticulture Category), Alexander Trescowthick (RedHeads Wines, Winner Small Business Category), Michelle Edge (PIRSA, Sponsor).

The South Australian Wine Industry Association today announced the winners of the 2021 Environmental Excellence Awards. The winners are Pirramimma Wines, RedHeads Wine, and Pernod Ricard Winemakers.

In presenting the awards, which in 2021 had a theme of ‘Leadership’, SAWIA chief executive Brian Smedley commended the entrants and noted the strength of all the applications.

“All entrants have undertaken significant efforts towards environmental sustainability with impacts beyond the company gate,” Smedley said.

“These awards recognise and celebrate the achievements and innovations of South Australian wine companies in good environmental practice and provide leadership and inspiration for others to benefit from improved environmental management.

“This year, it is especially positive to recognise sustainability initiatives that have progressed in spite of tough operating conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and other externalities.”

In the Viticulture category, sponsored by the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA), the winner is Pirramimma Wines for their innovative approach to water management, including establishing a 50ML dam for storage of reclaimed municipal wastewater and wastewater from their winery for irrigation use, and investment in ultrasonic technology that maintains the quality of reclaimed water to prevent dripper blockage and fouling.

In the Small-Medium Winery category, sponsored by Green Industries SA, the winner is RedHeads Wine for their environmental initiatives that have delivered 97% self-sufficiency in electricity supply from solar power generation, battery storage and energy efficiency, as well as 75% self-sufficiency in water supply through water efficiency initiatives in cleaning and recycling technologies.

In the Large Winery category, sponsored by Tarac Technologies, the winner is Pernod Ricard Winemakers, recognised for their investment in renewable solar energy, including a novel car park shelter, which brings the total energy generated to 3.8GWh annually, or 15% of the winery’s electricity requirements.

Other initiatives include the installation of a thermal energy storage battery integrated with an efficient ammonia refrigeration plant for the barrel cellar and packaging lines, and staff engagement programs that raise awareness about sustainability and help drive improvements.

“These initiatives are examples of the wine industry’s good record in environmental stewardship that contributes towards South Australia’s clean and green reputation,” Smedley said.

Smedley also acknowledged the generous support of the sponsors for the 2021 awards: Tarac Technologies, PIRSA and Green Industries SA.

The SAWIA Environmental Excellence Awards program aims to recognise and raise the profile of SAWIA members that go above and beyond the basics of environmental management systems, by demonstrating leadership in adopting substantive and quantifiable improvements in areas of energy and carbon, land and biodiversity, water and waste.

The program also helps to identify the current environmental issues facing the wine industry and Australia, and the mechanisms used by those organisations to address those issues.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!