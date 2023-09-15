ADVERTISEMENT

2023 Environmental Excellence Awards winners announced

Orbis Wines group. Image courtesy South Australian Wine Industry Association.

Orbis Wines, Pernod Ricard Winemakers and Eden Hall Wines have been named the winners of the 2023 Environmental Excellence Awards.

Presented last night by the South Australian Wine Industry Association (SAWIA), these awards honour wine businesses that have made significant contributions to environmental management.

During her welcome address, SAWIA president Kirsty Balnaves acknowledged that it was a tough time for the wine industry in Australia.

“There’s absolutely no point in sugar-coating it, the oversupply of red wine is hurting us all,” said Balnaves.

She went on to impress upon attendees the admirable resilience and spirit of the South Australian industry.

“We must use that innovative and creative mindset which we are renowned for to push boundaries in how we grow grapes, make wines, get to market and tell our story.

“We must embrace sustainability as a core value, recognising that this is not just a trend, but imperative for our industry.”

The awards proceeded to highlight the success of sustainability in the South Australian wine industry.

In the Small-Medium Winery Category, Orbis Wines was recognised for their work on sustainability and circularity across the entire value chain, including a completely off-grid winery and local deliveries of wine to customers made in an electric vehicle powered by the winery solar panels.

In the Large Winery Category, Pernod Ricard Winemakers was recognised for their sustainability framework and roadmap, which includes sustainable packaging programs to deliver their targets for 100% recyclable, compostable or reusable packaging by 2025.

In the Viticulture Category, Eden Hall Wines was recognised for enhancing vineyard biodiversity and creating resilient landscapes, including remnant native vegetation preservation and expansion, planting of native grasses and plants, composting and mulching.

“These initiatives are examples of the wine industry’s environmental stewardship,” said Inca Lee, Chief Executive of SAWIA.

“All entrants have undertaken significant efforts towards environmental sustainability, with impacts reaching far beyond the company gate. This includes advances in water conservation, renewable energy, emissions reduction, wine packaging and biodiversity conservation.

“By sharing success stories in environmental management and recognising outstanding achievements, we can collectively inspire and drive progress.”

SAWIA thanks and acknowledges all award entrants and the award sponsors for 2023: Green Industries SA, Tarac and the Department of Primary Industries and Regions.

