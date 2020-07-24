Royal Adelaide Wine Show to proceed in 2020

The 2020 Royal Adelaide Wine Show (RAWS) is set to go ahead despite the shift of the Show itself moving online.

Entries for the 2020 Royal Adelaide Wine Show are open to wine producers from across Australia and close on July 31.

The Wine committee says the RAWS will go ahead, albeit with COVID-Safe measures in place in accordance with ASVO recommendations.

There have also been some slight changes to entry requirements, but Committee chair Greg Follett says this is a good thing for smaller producers.

“The requirements for the minimum quantity of stock per entry has been reduced from 250 dozen to 100 dozen at the time of delivery. This is a great opportunity for single vineyard and small batch wines to be entered, which is exciting for both the judges and committee,” Follett said.

“The feedback we’ve had from industry is that they need this, particularly following the impacts to their business from recent low yields, bushfires as well as Covid restrictions.”

Entries for the Royal Adelaide Wine Show close at 5.00pm ACST on Friday 31 July, however the committee request interested wineries submit their entries much sooner to assist with planning in accordance with restrictions.

Further information regarding the Royal Adelaide Wine Show competition, including classes, criteria and closing dates, can be found here.

For more information call the RA&HS on (08) 8210 5211 or (08) 8210 5253.

