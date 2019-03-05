Rockford is the most listed wine brand in Australian restaurants

Rockford is officially the most listed wine brand in Australian restaurants, according to the recently released Wine On-Premise Australia 2019 report.

Peter McAtamey of Wine Business Solutions (WBS) says, “Rockford are testament, not only to how great scarcity marketing can help build a brand, but also to how important doing Direct to Customer well can help drive On-Premise sales”

Many of WBS’ clients, where DtC is concerned, are also the most listed wine brands in the On-Premise. “When people enjoy an amazing winery visit, they generally want to relive that experience when they pick up a wine list and see that brand again”, says McAtamey.

“One does not, however, automatically follow the other. A lot of thought and hard work goes into creating an integrated strategy and putting into place the right distribution model to leverage this good will and associated word of mouth”

Wine On-Premise Australia 2019 is designed to identify who the best distributors are, what the most listed wine brands, countries, regions and wine styles are, what restaurants charge by-the-glass / by-the-bottle and how much wine business owners can expect to make from On Premise sales.

The report also goes beyond that, looking at the strategies behind the brands and distributors.

Another key finding from this year’s report was that the number of brands was up by 10% and the number of businesses seeking to sell those brands was up by 17% to over 400. The Top 30 Distributors still managed to grow their share of listings significantly to 72% of total. Knowing who those distributors are, how they operate and why they and their brands are so successful, is therefore critical.

Wine On-Premise Australia 2019 can be purchased by following this link or for more information email peter@winebusinesssolutions.com.au