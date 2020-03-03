Road to Recovery: Barrister’s Block Wines

Owner of Barrister’s Block Wines, Jan Siemelink-Allen, recalls the day the Cudlee Creek bushfire destroyed her Adelaide Hills vineyard. She details her losses and demonstrates the resilience needed to come back from the brink.

Last summer, a horrific bushfire sparked in South Australia’s Cudlee Creek, leaving a trail of devastation through many wine businesses, homes and properties.

In the aftermath, businesses like Barrister’s Block Wines are playing the best hand they can with the cards they were dealt, finding hope in the ashes.

Click here to watch the story.

