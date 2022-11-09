ADVERTISEMENT

Murrumbateman Road businesses collaborate to beat partial road closure woes

Six businesses along Murrumbateman Road in the Canberra District have joined together to create a six pack of products to help make up for lost trade due to the partial closure of Murrumbateman Road.

Owner of Dionysus winery, Wendy O’Dea, said that their cellar door has been trading for over twenty years and the recent partial closure of Murrumbateman Road has resulted in some of their quietest weekends.

“We want people to know that the small businesses along Murrumbateman Road are open and accessible. Customers have thought that they were not able to get to us but this isn’t the case,” O’Dea said.

Murrumbateman Chocolate Co. owner, Yasmin Coe, lamented that their trade has been disrupted by the partial closure of Murrumbateman Road.

“The confusion over the roads has been distressing. However, we are open and accessible. We have a wonderful, friendly team and we love welcoming visitors out here,” she said.

Vintner’s Daughter co-owner Stephanie Helm said that recently they closed their doors early due to a lack of visitors.

“We would usually see a steady stream of visitors to the cellar door but road closures have obviously deterred people from making a trip out to Murrumbateman,” she said.

“We are open and keen to show you all the wonderful things that we have out here.”

Dionysus Winery, The Vintner’s Daughter Winery, Clonakilla, Tallagandra Hill, Murrumbateman Chocolate Co. and Four Winds Vineyard are the six businesses collaborating on the ‘quick fix for flooding’ six-pack.

All of the businesses along Murrumbateman Road are open for business as usual. The partial closure of Murrumbateman Road is between the intersections of Patemans Lane and Nanima Road, all other access points are open. The heavy rains have caused damage to the culvert at Broken Dam Creek. It is expected that the works will be completed by Christmas, weather permitting.

