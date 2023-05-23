ADVERTISEMENT

Riverland wines on the world stage at Vinexpo Asia

Riverland region. Photo: Matt Wilson

More than 70 Australian wineries representing some 40 regions will be showcasing their wines at the wine trade fair Vinexpo Asia which kicks off in Singapore today and runs for the next three days.

Among the exhibitors on the Wine Australia stand is Riverland Wine which is representing Mallee Estate, Oxford Landing, Starrs Reach, Ricca Terra and The Wacky Wine Grape Co. with its Paper Mache brand.

Riverland Wine said it was proud to be representing the Riverland region alongside some of its passionate producers who are flying the flag for emerging varieties, organics, new wave styles and sustainable winemaking practices. Their attendance at the event has been made possible through funding from the Government of South Australia’s Project 250, a partnership with the South Australian Wine Industry Association which provides $250,000 a year until 2026 for wine industry development initiatives.

Riverland Wine’s trip to Vinexpo Asia follows a successful visit to ProWein in Düsseldorf Germany in March and is part of the Riverland Uprising program, an industry-led domestic and international initiative aimed at building the reputation of the Riverland as a producer of quality and exciting Geographical Indication wines.

“I’m thrilled to be in Singapore and am looking forward to showcasing some of the best wines from the Riverland on our stand, as well as at our Masterclass ‘Wines your dad didn’t drink’,” said Riverland Wine executive officer Lyndall Rowe. “This is a brilliant opportunity for us to highlight the region’s quality, diversity, and commitment to sustainability, and capture the attention of the world. It’s time to think differently about Riverland wines.”

The Marina Bay Sands resort (far left) in Singapore this morning. Photo Hans Mick

There are close to 1000 exhibitors at Vinexpo Asia representing 35 different countries. Taking place at the Maringa Bay Sands resort, the event includes a program of conferences, masterclasses and tastings and is expected to attract 8000 visitors of which around half will be importers.

