Riverland winemakers reach for new markets at Vinexpo Asia

Vinexpo Asia 2023. Image courtesy Vinexpo Asia.

Eight Riverland winemakers are heading to Hong Kong for Vinexpo Asia 2024 along with Riverland Wine, which the group says is an opportunity to solidify the Riverland’s reputation on the global wine stage, ensuring long-term sustainability and growth for the region’s wine industry.

Participants will have the opportunity to build connections with international trade buyers and consumers, and to sell into export markets. They will also have the benefit of tailored workshops, scheduled meetings, expert support, international masterclasses, marketing guidance, networking opportunities, and the chance to showcase their wines.

Riverland Wine executive officer Lyndall Rowe said the delegation heading to Hong Kong would be working hard to reach new export markets and create international partnerships while at Vinexpo, now that China has re-opened to Australian producers.

“The program seeks to establish the Riverland region as a leader in producing disruptive, unconventional premium to commercial, proudly Riverland GI wines,” said Rowe.

“Sending a delegation to Vinexpo aligns with the Riverland Wine Industry Implementation Plan, focusing on trade facilitation and export assistance.”

While in Hong Kong, Riverland Wine will also launch a new marketing campaign, The Riverland Runs Free, a campaign that showcases stories of resilient and unconventional growers and producers from the region, highlighting their pride in the Riverland geographic indicator.

The Wine Australia 2023 National Vintage Report showed the Riverland was the largest single wine region, contributing 34 per cent to Australia’s annual crush, and 63 per cent of South Australia’s crush.

Rowe said with an oversupply and winemakers looking to establish new markets or to re-engage with China, Vinexpo presents an opportunity to sell Riverland wine based on the region’s strengths.

“The Riverland wine industry will be sharing our strengths while at Vinexpo, highlighting our quality at every price point, the diversity of our plantings, our emerging and unconventional styles, and our adoption of technology,” she said.

“Our participating winemakers are true global ambassadors and we are ready to reach new markets as proud Riverlanders.”

Rowe said Riverland Wine extended its appreciation to its key partners, including the South Australian Government, Wine Australia, Austrade, and the South Australian Wine Industry Association for their support.

“Riverland Wine stands firm in our dedication to advocating for the Riverland grape growers and winemakers, providing support to our levy-paying members facing challenges.”

Wineries attending to represent the region are:

Australian Vintners Dominic Wines Growers Gate Mallee Estate Oxford Landing Riot Wine Co Starrs Reach Unico Zelo

Participation at Vinexpo has been initiated by the Riverland Wine Export Development Program, which is part of the South Australian Wine Industry Development Program as administered by the South Australian Wine Industry Association, and is possible thanks to the support and funding provided by the South Australian Government through The Department of Primary Industries and Regions.

This program is also made possible through funding support from the Federal Government’s Australian Trade and Investment Commission – allowing Riverland Wine to showcase a diverse spectrum of wine production from commercial to boutique – in Hong Kong from 28 – 30 May.

