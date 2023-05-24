ADVERTISEMENT

Vinexpo Asia 2023 kicks off in Singapore

The opening ceremony of Vinexpo Asia 2023. Photo: Odeum

By Hans Mick in Singapore

Vinexpo Asia has officially opened with a distinctly traditional ceremony at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands.

The international wine and spirits gathering has brought together more than 1000 exhibitors from more than 35 countries. Trade visitors are attending from more than 60 countries.

This year’s event also marks its return to the world stage following a four-year absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s the first time Vinexpo Asia has been held in Singapore, having previously been hosted by Hong Kong.

As the ribbon was cut to mark the trade show’s official start, and thousands of visitors streamed into the massive venue, traditional Singaporean dragon dancers performed, providing a distinctly local flavour.

Vinexposium CEO Rodolphe Lameyse said that this year’s event has generated enormous interest from across the wine and spirits sectors.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion.

“This event will provide [a place] for producers and industry experts from all around the world.”

Lameyse said that Vinexpo Asia provides an important opportunity for producing countries to showcase their products on the global stage.

“It’s about exchanging ideas and learning about the latest wine and spirits trends. It always aims to focus on innovation and growth in the wine and spirits industry, and this is why we have decided to organise the show in Singapore for the first time and it won’t be the last time, trust me.”

Vinexposium chairman Christophe Navarre said that Vinexpo Asia 2023 demonstrated the ‘perseverance’ of both the event and the industry.

“As you know, we have faced unprecedented challenges in the last three years.

“We have really persevered and today, thank God, we are back in Asia and stand here together to celebrate the region’s activity for this fantastic industry.

“In 2023 it’s more important than ever to rebuild and reconnect and we have come after COVID [which] was a terrible, terrible crisis for everybody.”

Navarre said this year’s event would help to re-establish connections amongst industry professionals, particularly within Asia-Pacific markets, by “providing a diverse and international audience on networking and developing business”.

“We look forward to seeing exciting new products and working on opportunities and knowledge sharing,” he said.

Vinexpo Asia continues until Thursday and includes a prominent contingent of Australian wine producers.

