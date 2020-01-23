Riverland Wine member meetings: statement

The first two weeks of 2020 have been busy for most growers and winemakers as preparations continue towards an uncertain harvest; uncertain because of the unknown with very few price offers finalised and yield predictions all over the place, partly due to recent hot weather but more so because of the stress and strain around water.

Four meetings will be convened next week for members to hear the latest intel on prices, water, strategies for the next few years, some of the exciting R & D projects Riverland Wine are working on – and anything else anyone wants to discuss.

Wednesday, January 29, 2020:

Waikerie Hotel, McCoy Street, Waikerie – 7:30am – Breakfast

CCW, Battams Road, Glossop – 4:30pm – BBQ

Friday, January 31, 2020:

Renmark Hotel, Murray Avenue, Renmark – 7:30am – Breakfast

Sherwood Estates, 1469 Bookpurnong Road, Loxton – 4: 30pm – BBQ

If you would like to register, Riverland Wine invite you to contact Kate via: phone 0456 845 817 or email admin@riverlandwine.com.au