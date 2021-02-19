Wine Australia director stepping down

Image: Peter Høj

Wine Australia director, Professor Peter Høj AC is stepping down from the board following his appointment as University of Adelaide Vice-Chancellor and President.

Wine Australia chair Dr Michele Allan said Professor Høj had tendered his resignation to Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management, the Hon David Littleproud MP effective from Friday, 19 February, due to the demands of his new role.

Dr Allan said Professor Høj’s appointment to the board in 2018 had brought with it a “wealth of experience in research and development, particularly in wine science”.

“Whilst we are of course disappointed that Professor Høj can no longer continue his role on the Wine Australia board, we wish him all the best with his new appointment and thank him for his service to the Australian wine sector,” Dr Allan said.

