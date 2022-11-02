ADVERTISEMENT

Australian paper presented at OIV Congress detailing plans to slow climate change

A trio of Australian researchers have contributed a paper about mitigating climate change at the OIV Congress in Mexico City.

The paper is by Richard Smart of Smart Viticulture, Richard Muhlack of the University of Adelaide and was presented by third author Tony Battaglene of Australian Grape and Wine.

Dr Smart presented a paper 33 years previously to an OIV Congress in Luxembourg in 1989, detailing the impact of projected climate change on the international grape and wine sector, potentially the first mention of climate change at OIV.

The present paper outlines opportunities which may be taken by the international grape and wine sector to reduce the sector’s carbon footprint, based on recent analyses.

While some steps are easy and being followed by some Australian producers, others are more difficult, awaiting development and commercialisation, for example the replacement of vineyard diesel and glass wine bottles.

Paul Roca, Director General of OIV recognised this contribution in a letter to Dr Smart, indicating that OIV was committed to addressing climate change.

