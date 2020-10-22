Quini expands wine sensory data market coverage to Australia

Quini, a leader for real-time sensory data, analytics and technology solutions for the wine industry, has expanded its wine sensory data services to Australia.

Australia-based wineries and wine producers worldwide are now able to access local Australian wine consumer sensory feedback on their brands and their competitors’ products faster than ever and at significantly lower cost than traditional consumer research methods.

Quini’s market coverage starts with the country’s three largest cities by population, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Effective November 1, consumer sensory and attitudinal feedback acquired in the three launch cities will be published to the company’s enterprise client analytics dashboards overnight.

“Quini’s service expansion to Australia reflects market interest in our technology and Quini’s unique model that enable us to deliver actionable local consumer sensory feedback and insight more quickly and cost effectively,” said Roger Noujeim, Quini’s CEO.

Quini’s expansion into Australia reinforces the scalability of Quini’s model and unlocks a major new market for Quini’s sensory data solutions.

“Quini is now well positioned to provide sensory data services to Australia’s wine industry that boasts 2000 wineries, as well as to all international wine producers that market and sell wine in Australia,” Noujeim added.

Quini plans to initiate coverage in Perth and Adelaide as well, later this year.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!