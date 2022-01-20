ProWein postponed to early summer

Messe Düsseldorf has postponed ProWein in consultation with the partners and associations involved to 15 to 17 May 2022.

In view of the currently very dynamic infection patterns and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant the event originally planned for the period from 27 to 29 March 2022 can no longer be kept.

Dr. Stephan Keller, Lord Mayor of the North Rhine Westphalian capital Düsseldorf and chairman of the supervisory board of Messe Düsseldorf, welcomed the decision.

“All parties – participating companies and business at the location – are interested in successful and the safest leading Düsseldorf trade fairs possible,” he said.

“The currently tightened pandemic situation does not allow for sufficient planning security.

“Therefore, postponing the trade fairs to early summer makes most sense for all parties involved.

“Based on the experience of the past two pandemic years and the assessment of virologists, we then assume that the situation will improve considerably and that the trade fairs will be able to develop their positive effect much more strongly”.

Wolfram N. Diener, CEO of Messe Düsseldorf, emphasised the backing for the new trade fair dates.

“The tenor among our exhibitors is: We want and need ProWein – but at a point in time that promises the biggest prospects of success,” he said.

“Together with the partners and associations involved we regard early summer as the ideal period for this.

“We not only expect infection patterns to calm down but also more people to be able to enter the country and take part. This means exhibiting companies as well as visitors can do their business in an environment that is clearly less affected by COVID-19.”

