ADVERTISEMENT

Pooley Wines appoints a new vineyard manager and viticulturist

Pooley Wines vineyard manager and viticulturist Steven Ferguson. Image Pooley Wines

Pooley Wines, has appointed a new vineyard manager and viticulturist, Steven Ferguson.

Ferguson, with more than 20 years working in vineyards, has carved out a significant career in the wine industry including his role as vineyard manager at Joseph Chromy Winery, where he managed 61- hectare of vineyard in Launceston.

Ferguson also worked in the Hunter Valley where he was the vineyard manager of Mount Pleasant Winery and was recognised as the 2021 Viticulturist of the Year for the work that he had carried out during his tenure across their vineyards.

Ferguson was responsible in rejuvenating old vines planted across three historic vineyards planted by Maurice O’Shea a century before in 1921. Mount Pleasant was also awarded the title of Winery of the Year in the Halliday Wine Companion in 2017, which was during Ferguson’s employment at the vineyard.

It was only fitting that Ferguson joins Pooley Wines which is the first winery in Tasmania to receive this highly coveted award in 2023.

“I am honoured to have been appointed to this role at Pooley Wines as I have always held this brand in high regard as a premium producer in Australia,” Ferguson said.

“The quality of fruit grown in this part of Tasmania is exceptional, and I am looking forward to working with the team to continue producing premium wines that showcase and celebrate this unique region.

“I love my role as a vineyard manager as I enjoy that every growing season is different and working with a committed teams to produce the best grapes possible. I like that no two seasons are the same and I also enjoy the challenge of making the vineyard run as efficiently as possible.”

“Steven will be an invaluable asset to the Pooley Wines team, where his vast experience will play a pivotal role in the continued success of the winery and the future development within the vineyard,” John Pooley, managing director Pooley Wines, said.

“Steven is a very talented and highly respected Vineyard Manager who is meticulous with his vine care and management.

“As the new Vineyard Manager and Viticulturist, Steven will play an intrinsic role on the success of our next vintage and will work closely with our chief wine makers, Anna Pooley and Justin Bubb, in providing the team the best grapes possible for our premium wine creation.

“At Pooley Wines, it is all about passion, persistence and perfection, and we are looking forward in Steven being an important part of our Pooley Wines family.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!