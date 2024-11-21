California Wines appoints Australian PR agency to increase visibility in Australia

California Wines has appointed Agent99 – an Australian public relations and communications agency – to raise awareness and deepen the understanding of California wines amongst Australians.

The campaign, supported by Wine Institute’s California Wine Export Program, will aim to highlight the versatility of contemporary Californian wines, and heighten their local visibility through a range of trade and consumer events, industry collaborations, and media relations activities.

The first major focus of the program will be hosting a multi-city trade tour where relevant representatives from the industry will have the opportunity to expand their understanding of the contemporary California wine sector (rather than the clichéd association that some may have) and sample a variety of wines from wineries such as Robert Mondavi, Kendall-Jackson, Wente and Ridge.

Hiro Tejima, joint regional director of North Asia & Australasia at California Wines, said he was excited to increase the visibility of Californian wines in Australia.

“For California, which makes up 95% of all US wine export, Australia is an incredibly important market…We’re expecting locals within the beverage and hospitality sector, and consumers alike to have a strong appetite for this campaign.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!