Jim Barry Wines welcomes senior viticulturist

Photo: Brooke Howell

Brooke Howell has been appointed as senior viticulturist at Jim Barry Wines in the Clare Valley.

Howell joins the family-owned winery after 12 years at Hill-Smith Family Estates, where she took on viticulturist roles in the Barossa, Limestone Coast and Riverland regions before becoming Barossa/Eden Valley vineyard manager and viticulturist in 2019.

In addition to this, Howell is a serving board director and past president of the Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology and is also a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Jim Barry Wines, which has vineyards across the Clare Valley and Coonawarra, says Howell is a welcome addition to its team.

“We are excited to have Brooke join our vineyard team. Her experience and knowledge will help us on our path of continuous improvement- particularly in regard to sustainability in the vineyard,” said third generation family winemaker Tom Barry.

“Our vineyards are an integral part of Jim Barry Wines and are at the heart of our winemaking philosophy. We are excited to see them develop under Brooke’s leadership,” Barry said.

On joining the Clare Valley based winery, Howell said that she is thrilled to be joining the Jim Barry team.

“This is an exciting opportunity for me to develop an intimate knowledge and help shape the future of viticulture at Jim Barry, while continuing to deliver fruit of a high standard to support the organisation’s strong brand portfolio.

“Whilst I can bring my viticultural expertise to the team, I am looking forward to embracing the challenges and opportunities of the Clare region to ensure the longevity of the business,” she said.

Brooke commenced at Jim Barry Wine last month.

Jim Barry Wines is a family-owned winery located in the Clare Valley wine region of South Australia. With a legacy spanning three generations, the winery is dedicated to producing exceptional wines that reflect the unique terroir of their vineyards. Jim Barry Wines is known for its commitment to sustainable practices, innovation, and producing wines of outstanding quality.

