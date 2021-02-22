Plan to dump PFAS waste on doorstep of McLaren Vale wine region

The Environment Protection Authority is expected to decide on a controversial licence for the state’s first PFAS landfill site, on the edge of the McLaren Vale wine and food region, “within weeks”, according to The Advertiser.

Southern Waste RescourceCo (SWR) last year applied to the EPA to be able to store PFAS-contaminated waste in a landfill “cell” at its Southern Waste Depot site, on Tatachilla Road.

EPA chief executive Tony Circelli said to The Advertiser that he felt the board now had all the information required to make a decision, and would be “in a position to make a call on that very soon”.

