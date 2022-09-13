ADVERTISEMENT

Brown Brothers to re-introduce Tarrango to Australian market

Image courtesy Brown Brothers

Family-owned wine company Brown Brothers are endeavouring to re-introduce a Tarrango wine to the Australian market for the first time since the 1980s.

Katherine Brown, Brown Brothers’ Winemaker and brand ambassador, said that driving the family business forward is at the heart of everything they do and trusted that Tarrango will take them to new heights.

“To maintain our stronghold as a leading family-owned wine company, we have to challenge the status quo by developing new grape varieties and continue the innovation and experimentation that has driven our direction for over 130 years,” said Brown.

“We believe that the market is ready for our Tarrango varietal, a light-bodied red wine that is refreshing, bright, juicy and best served chilled.

“With the introduction of Tarrango, we’re looking to redefine red wine as the drink of summer, and hopefully create a whole new wine category in Australia.”

Third generation winemaker, John Graham Brown, said he was proud of the direction his nieces are taking the company and believed that the Tarrango will be a success under their leadership.

“As one of Australia’s First Families of Wine, we rely on the next generation to bring their own thinking and innovation to the family table. With their combined knowledge and experience in wine, marketing and communications, I have no doubt that the Tarrango will thrive under the guidance of Katherine, Caroline and Emma.” says John

