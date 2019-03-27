Penfolds new Tribute range commemorates 175 year milestone

For 175 years, Penfolds has been grounded in experimentation, curiosity and uncompromising quality. This foundation has been the driving force behind Penfolds since the very beginning and with each generation of custodians it is celebrated.

We are the proud product of our great winemaking past, of our founders Mary and Christopher Penfold who brought grapes to the bountiful Australian soil and sunshine in 1844, and our innovative greats; Ray Beckwith and Max Schubert, celebrated winemaking legends who pushed liquid development to extraordinary new heights. As Penfolds marks 175 years of extraordinary winemaking in 2019, we honour those who defined our history with a limited-edition range of wines called Tribute.

Launching in March 2019, the Tribute Range includes South Australian wines from the 2016 and 2017 vintage that pay homage to four Penfolds legends: founders Mary and Dr Christopher Penfold, chemist Ray Beckwith and Grange creator Max Schubert. Today, 175 years on, their legacy continues and the house remains one of Australia’s most revered … now and ‘evermore’. The four wines in the new Tribute Range include:

The Esteemed Creator, 2016 Barossa Valley Shiraz Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon. A tribute to chief winemaker Max Schubert (1948 – 1975): Max Schubert is one of our most esteemed creators and our first chief winemaker. Max crafted a dynasty of wines and became the driving force behind some of Penfolds greatest achievements, still celebrated to this day. This wine is a quintessential Australian blend and a celebration of the pioneering winemaking style Max created. Two of Australia’s most profound regional and varietal alignments blend to make an age worthy wine which exudes Penfolds ‘House Style’.

The Noble Explorer, 2017 South Australian Shiraz. A tribute to Dr. Christopher Rawson Penfold: Christopher Rawson Penfold began it all. A doctor, with an eye for winemaking, he and his wife, Mary sought a new calling in Australia. They found it in the Magill Estate, near Adelaide. Here, Christopher planted vines and set in motion philosophies that would remain with Penfolds to this day. This full-bodied wine, with its ripe fruit aromas, voluminous richness and subtle oak spice, is dedicated to him.

The Commander In Chief, 2017 South Australian Shiraz Cabernet. A tribute to Mary Penfold: Mary Penfold was the original leading lady. A force to be reckoned with, Mary’s progressive attitude catapulted Penfolds forward as winemakers. She’d command from a white mare, watching over the vineyard with her treasured spyglass close at hand. Opulent red Shiraz fruits are supported by the fine structural Cabernet Sauvignon tannins. All beautifully captured in this classic Penfolds multi-regional blend, worthy of Mary’s strong spirit.

The Creative Genius, 2017 South Australian Cabernet Sauvignon. A tribute to Dr Ray Beckwith: From 1935 to 1973 Penfolds was his laboratory, where he was instrumental in the development of our leading red wines. His greatest discovery was the use of PH technology to prevent wine from spoiling. This wine bears all the hallmarks of Cabernet Sauvignon, with classic savoury notes supported by well-handled oak and supple tannins.

This range will be available in Australia from late-March 2019 via www.penfolds.com and at select fine wine stores.