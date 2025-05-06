Quarter-century milestone for Greek and Cypriot wine and spirits trophy

Judges at the Thessaloniki Wine & Spirits Trophy. Image courtesy Thessaloniki Wine & Spirits Trophy

Thessaloniki Wine & Spirits Trophy 2025, the only recognised wine and spirits competition held in Greece, has celebrated the conclusion of its 25th edition.

Held between February 25-27, the competition recorded its highest participation yet, with 1,030 samples submitted from 243 wineries and distilleries across Greece and Cyprus. These included 947 wines and 83 spirits, reflecting an 8% sample increase from the previous year’s numbers.

Established in 1999, Thessaloniki Wine & Spirits Trophy aims to elevate the global profile of Greek and Cypriot producers by offering objective wine evaluation and international recognition. Its long-standing mission is to reward authenticity, innovation, and excellence while fostering greater awareness of the region’s distinct terroirs and craftsmanship.

The competition operates under the presidency of Konstantinos Lazarakis MW, with the judging process grounded in Australian guidelines, and carried out by a jury of 30 professionals, including:

18 Greek judges

12 international experts from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Canada, and Cyprus

3 Master Sommeliers, 2 Masters of Wine, and 4 MW candidates

This year’s international participants included figures such as Roderick Smith MW, president of the Institute of Masters of Wine, and Ronan Sayburn MS, chief executive of the Court of Master Sommeliers Europe.

Demonstrating its commitment to education and future leadership, the competition also included six trainee (non-voting) judges invited to observe and engage with the evaluation process.

Awards ceremony and honorary recognition

The official Awards Ceremony was held on March 9, 2025, at Athens Conservatoire, bringing together producers, partners, and professionals from the wine and hospitality sectors.

The evening began with the presentation of the Greek Wine Industry Award 2025, bestowed upon Konstantinos Spiliadis, founder of the globally renowned Milos restaurants, in recognition of his lifetime contribution to the international promotion of Greek wine and gastronomy.

This symbolic recognition highlighted the connection between culinary excellence, cultural identity, and Greek wine’s global visibility.

A vision for the future

Beyond its competitive framework, Thessaloniki Wine & Spirits Trophy facilitates direct connections between producers and global influencers, to strengthen the industry’s presence in strategic markets and champion the values of professionalism, transparency, and quality.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!