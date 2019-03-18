Penfolds named world’s most admired wine brand by Drinks International

For the second time, Penfolds has been recognised as the ‘world’s most admired wine brand’ by Drinks International in its annual poll.

The list has seen wineries from every corner of the world recognised by an international panel of more than 200 wine buyers, masters of wines, journalists, and wine writers.

Penfolds chief winemaker Peter Gago said, “to be honoured as the world’s most admired brand in our 175th anniversary year is something truly profound. We have a heritage and story that is still celebrated and a future where we are still eager to innovate, surprise and push boundaries. This global recognition from our peers is something to celebrate and celebrate we shall”

The panel of participants were asked to cast their votes for wine brands from all regions, styles and qualities. The most admired wine brands awards are based on the following criteria:

• The wine is consistent or improving quality

• It reflects its region or country of origin

• It responds to the needs and tastes of its target audience

• It is well marketed and packaged

• It has a strong appeal to a wide demographic

Since 2011, when Drinks International first started to celebrate and honour wine brands with its annual industry survey, Penfolds has been acknowledged in the top five brands on the list and first received the top accolade in 2016.

Photo: Penfolds winemaking team