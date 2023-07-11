ADVERTISEMENT

Accolade Wines appoints Red Havas as Australian public relations agency

Accolade Wines have appointed Red Havas as its Public Relations agency of record following a competitive tender process. Working closely with Accolade Wines, Red Havas is charged with furthering the brand presence of Accolade Wines’ full core, premium and sparkling portfolios including Hardys, Grant Burge, St Hallett, Croser and Banrock Station; and landscape disruptors such as Jam Shed. The Australian-based team’s remit will extend to encompass brand PR strategy and activation, content development, media relations, publicity, and influencer relationships, building on the existing relationship between Accolade Wines and Havas Media, which has held the media account since 2022.

The Red Havas team commenced representation for Accolade Wines from July 1st.