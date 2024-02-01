ADVERTISEMENT

Penfolds $200,000 grant round launches in Australia

Penfolds chief winemaker Peter Gago. Image courtesy Penfolds

The inaugural Penfolds Evermore grant round has been launched in Australia, inviting applicants to apply for a share of $200,000 to support ‘bold and innovative’ projects that contribute to community and culture.

Last year, Penfolds announced a pledge of $1 million (AUD) over five years towards the Penfolds Evermore Grant Program, administered in multiple rounds covering different territories around the world.

With a focus on three key areas: food, winemaking/viticulture, and creative arts (including fashion, art and music), up to three grants will be awarded to those who ‘venture beyond’ in their chosen field. The grant round launched in Australia as a pilot, to be followed by programs in France, USA and China. The grant round is part of the Penfolds ‘Evermore’ platform that focuses on the brand’s contribution to sustainability globally.

Commenting on yesterday’s launch of the initiative, Penfolds chief winemaker Peter Gago expressed the importance of giving back, both “in life and in business.”

“Penfolds has been blessed with 180 years of successfully making and selling wine,” said Gago.

“Our footprint may be found across many vineyards, across many countries. How good is it to vigorously embrace the future – to strategically create new legacies, to implement a more diverse global overview, to courageously seek new challenges – as of Day 1 of our next 180 years!”

Tom King, managing director Penfolds said since Penfolds beginnings in 1844, the catchcry “1844 to Evermore” has been used to represent the company’s vision for the future.

“As Penfolds celebrates its 180th year in 2024, it’s an opportunity to look forward to what’s next – Evermore reflects Penfolds ambition to honour our storied past while creating a legacy designed to deliver positive impact for the future.”

Expressions of interest opened on Wednesday 31st January 2024, and are set to close on Sunday 17th March 2024. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted by Monday 22nd April 2024. To find out more about Penfolds Evermore, or the Australian Grant selection criteria – visit www.penfolds.com/evermore . You can view the T&C’s for the Australian grant round here, Australian grant guidelines here or submit your expression of interest here.

