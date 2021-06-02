Partnership established to boost WA wine exports

The WA Government has launched the Wine Industry Export Growth Partnership, a $6 million project to boost wine exports and create local jobs.

The WA Government is delivering on its $3 million election commitment to establish the partnership, with industry matching the funding to deliver the five-year program.

The Wine Industry Export Growth Partnership kicks off the WA Wines to the World project, aimed at driving export competitiveness to increase the value of Western Australian wine exports to $117 million annually by 2025 – a 50 per cent increase.

WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said, “WA wines already have a global reputation for excellence and this partnership with industry will help to bring more Western Australian wine to the world”.

“The past year has reinforced the importance of diversifying our export markets and this partnership will channel the resources of government and industry into boosting exports through market positioning and R&D.

“The wine industry is an important job-creator across our southern regions, with flow-on benefits for the tourism and hospitality sector.

“We will continue to seek additional support from the Commonwealth towards this partnership, to ensure our wine industry reaches its full potential.”

In the first phase of the project, Wines of WA will commission a study to identify market and consumer trends to determine the best way to position WA’s premium wines in international markets. In addition, they will conduct workshops and extension activities to encourage more WA wine producers to consider export opportunities.

The industry-led partnership will also boost research capability in WA wine quality and provenance.

The WA Wine Export Advisory and Steering Group will oversee the implementation of the project. It will include representatives from Wines of WA, the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, producers and regional wine associations.

