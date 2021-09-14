Pandemic hiring: EDG retailers hiring over 4,000 team members for summer

Drinks retailers Dan Murphy’s and BWS, part of Endeavour Group, are looking to hire over 4,000 team members for summer, with hundreds of roles offering immediate starts.

“We have a wonderful team culture, and team members – including casuals – receive on-going training and have access to great benefits including team discounts on drinks and groceries,” said Endeavour Group chief people officer Alison Merner.

Dan Murphy’s has started recruiting for over 2,000 customer assistant roles. The majority of roles are casual with a minimum of 20 hours per week on offer, and come with heaps of benefits.

“We encourage people from all walks of life to apply – from university students to retirees. We are looking for motivated people who are service-minded and have a keen interest in the world of drinks,” Merner said.

“We work with spirit and we’re team players and we expect the same from our team members, so if you bring the can-do attitude we will teach you the rest!”

Dan Murphy’s is looking for almost double the amount of Customer Assistant roles compared to last year as it manages the impacts of COVID-19, while gearing up for summer.

BWS is currently recruiting for 400 roles, and will start recruiting for an additional 2,000 customer assistant roles for their 1,400 stores across the country from the first week of October.

In total across Dan Murphy’s and BWS, there will be over 1,200 roles available in NSW, almost 1,000 roles in Victoria, over 900 roles in Queensland, almost 400 roles in West Australia, over 250 roles in South Australia, around 75 roles in Tasmania, 60 roles in ACT and 30 roles in the Northern Territory.

BWS and Dan Murphy’s are part of Endeavour Group, which became Australia’s largest drinks and hospitality business after it demerged from Woolworths Group earlier this year.

“We offer great opportunities for career development within our stores and the wider business, and provide training programs for team members to help them grow with us,” Merner said.

“A casual role with us could be the start to a great career with Australia’s leading drinks and hospitality business.”

To be successful, applicants need to be at least 18 years of age, and have an extraordinary passion for customer service.

For those wishing to apply, the roles can be found on Endeavour Group’s career portal.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!