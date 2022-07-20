ADVERTISEMENT

Herdade dos Grous is one of the most recent members to join IWCA

Herdade dos Grous in Portugal. Image IWCA

Portugal based winery Herdade dos Grous has joined the International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA), committing to annually reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The IWCA has currently 34 members spread across the world with a common goal: to decarbonise the wine sector.

Herdade dos Grous and Sogrape are the most recent members to join the IWCA and together with Symington Family Estates, the organization has 3 Portuguese memberships so far.

In order to be recognised as a member of IWCA, wineries must comply with several requirements. In addition to reducing total emissions, they must also carry out a list of GHG emissions and ensure their control by an accredited entity, in accordance with ISO 14064 standard. Member companies must also ensure that at least 20 per cent of the consumed energy comes from renewable sources.

Herdade dos Grous is located in Southern Alentejo. Its sustainable production strategy, in all aspects, is one of the structural pillars of the whole agricultural activity management.

By drawing an agricultural mosaic, the Estate maintains and promotes the biodiversity of local ecosystems which, together with regenerative and organic farming practices, demonstrate the enormous respect and care we have for the land.

“Herdade dos Grous’ mission is to produce in a sustainable way, protecting the environment, promoting the well-being of its employees and benefiting the local community in which it operates,” said Luís Duarte, chief winemaker and general manager.

“Our strategy for achieving a greater climate resilience not only supports today’s business model, but also guarantees a responsible agricultural management. Thus, it allows us to believe that the next generations inherit an equal or a better planet than the one on which we are living now.

“Being a member of the IWCA leads us to work with the big players of the international wine sector. We hope that together we can acquire and develop new tools to better face the great climate challenges that lie ahead.”

