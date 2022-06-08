Orlando appoints new chief winemaker

Image courtesy Orlando

Barossa based winery Orlando has announced Tim Pelquest-Hunt as its new chief winemaker.

Coming on board with extensive experience working across winemaking regions in several countries and already having worked under the Orlando name, Pelquest-Hunt said he aimed to continue modernising the brand while honouring its legacy.

Pelquest-Hunt started his career from humble roots at a Sydney wine store, where his talent for wine tasting led him to take a leap into winemaking, completing the Viticulture and Oenology graduate program at Lincoln University in New Zealand.

He brings experience from diverse winemaking regions, including the Hunter Valley, Tasmania, New Zealand, and Rheinhessen (Germany) as well as specialising in sparkling winemaking in West Sussex (UK) and Napa Valley (US).

In 2013, Pelquest-Hunt returned to Australia as a winemaker with Orlando in the Barossa Valley, where he began his journey with Pernod Ricard Winemakers, including stints across Jacob’s Creek.

Brett McKinnon, chief operations officer for Pernod Ricard Winemakers said the businesses was welcoming Pelquest-Hunt with open arms.

“After nine years with the business, we are proud to see Tim stepping into the role of Orlando chief winemaker,” McKinnon said.

“He combines a wealth of global experience from wine regions all over the world with a passion and curiosity for winemaking.

“Tim is committed to maintaining brand quality and heritage whilst being an advocate for the sustainable growth of the Australian wine industry into the future. We look forward to seeing him continuing the success of the Orlando brand.”

Pelquest-Hunt was selected as a scholar for the 2022 Len Evans Tutorial, dubbed by many as ‘the most exclusive wine school in the world’.

He has been dux of the Australian Wine Research Institute’s “Advanced Wine Assessment Course” and is also a wine show judge, and sits on the Barossa Wine Show committee.

Pelquest-Hunt is a fervent advocate for promoting the quality and sustainable growth of the Australian wine industry both locally and globally.

“To be entrusted with custodianship of an iconic and historic wine brand in Orlando is extremely humbling,” said Pelquest-Hunt.

“Orlando was formulative in developing my love of wine, none more so than Steingarten Riesling, which was the first six-pack of wine I ever purchased.

“The rich tapestry of Orlando’s winemaking history reshaped the face of the Australian wine industry, defining regional classics and the concept of ‘sense of place’ in a glass. These are special wines from treasured places. Alongside a talented team, I look forward to continuing this legacy while influencing the evolution of wine styles that will excite palates everywhere.”

Pelquest-Hunt commenced his role as the Orlando Chief Winemaker in May 2022, overseeing the end of an extremely strong vintage which is sure to make for wines of pedigree and distinction.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!