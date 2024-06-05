Oenology seminar to focus on clarity

Image courtesy ASVO

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) has announced that its oenology seminar will this year centre around the concept of achieving clarity and getting wine into bottles. The seminar will be live-streamed from Charles Sturt University on Thursday 20th June, starting at 9.30am Australian Central Standard time, enabling participants who register to join in person or online from any location.

Vanessa Stockdale, member of the ASVO Board of Directors, and program chair for this seminar explained that the focus of this year’s seminar is on achieving clarity.

“For winemakers, getting wines blended and ready for bottling is the last step in the winemaking process – there is no turning back. It’s critical to get it right,” she said.

“ASVO is bringing together a great list of speakers to share their wide-ranging industry experience and some new ideas. Topics include building mouthfeel, vegan fining agents, label compliance, and the latest on copper chemistry. As always with ASVO, the content will be technical as well as practical, with step-by-step advice on getting wines ready for bottling and market.”

Assembled from all across Australia, the panel will aim to provide a better understanding of common issues and possible solutions when preparing a wine for bottling.

Speakers include:

Damian Espinase Nandorfy and Geoff Cowey from AWRI

Dr Sami Yammine and Dr Arnaud Massot from Laffort

Kate Hardy from Proof Legal

Professor Andrew Clark from Charles Sturt University

Jeremy Dineen from Vintegrity Consulting

Caitlin Davies from the Department of Primary Industries and Regions SA

Paul Vandenbergh from Munda Wines.

To register visit: www.asvo.com.au/events/achieving-clarity-and-getting-wine-bottles

