Awards seek nominations for excellence in viticulture and oenology

Dr Catherine Kidman, recipient of the Viticulturist of the Year Award 2023. Photo: John Kruger

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) has announced that nominations for its 2024 Awards for Excellence will open on 1st April.

The nominations are open for the following categories: Winemaker of the Year 2024; Viticulturist of the Year 2024, sponsored by Syngenta; and Wine Science and Technology Award 2024.

“Each year, we seek to identify those individuals who really excel in their field, whether it be nurturing vines, making wine, or introducing new knowledge and technology,” said Andy Clarke, president of the ASVO board.

“That’s not all the selection committees look for. We also consider those who actively contribute to the betterment of the wider wine producing community.”

The annual ASVO Awards for Excellence recognise excellence across six categories reflecting the core values and strategic objectives of the ASVO and reward outstanding scientific endeavour and application in the wine industry. Nominations are received for the first three, while the Dr Peter May Award, Oenology Paper of the Year, and Viticulture Paper of the Year are short-listed by the relevant advisory committees.

The winning ASVO Award recipients are announced in November each year after being selected by advisory committees, which are comprised of individuals who themselves are distinguished in the fields of viticulture and oenology.

The awards announcement night celebrates the diversity of innovation, scientific endeavour, exceptional leadership ability and vision within the industry. Nominations for Viticulturist of the Year, Winemaker of the Year and the Wine Science and Technology Award are due no later than 31 May 2024.

For further information visit https://www.asvo.com.au/awards-excellence-nominations

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!